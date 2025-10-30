Vernon News

Armstrong city councillors set new remuneration levels for 2026

Mayor, council get a raise

Photo: City of Armstrong Armstrong city councillors discussed remuneration for 2026

Armstrong council members have set new remuneration levels for 2026 regarding their pay, but they are below typical benchmarking numbers.

At the Monday, Oct. 27 meeting, options were presented for council to approve new remuneration levels.

Every three years, the remuneration policy is adjusted based on the average inflation rate of the province. In the fourth year (2025), a full benchmarking analysis is done to more accurately reflect typical pay.

The analysis shows municipalities in the Interior that are closest to Armstrong by population, with no more than two below and eight above its population of 5,767.

"When the municipalities are ranked, the lowest and highest are lopped off to create an average," said Terry Martens, CFO with the city.

For remuneration for the mayor, Armstrong's $30,096 for 2024 was shown as the lowest, with the average being $40,686. For councillors, Armstrong also has the lowest at $17,113, with the average set at $20,567.

"Armstrong is lagging behind in both positions," said Martens.

Council was then given four options for benchmarking compliance. Option one is "full policy compliance," which would lead to a total tax increase of $31,315, setting the mayoral rate at $40,686 and councillors at $20,567.

Option two, which council agreed to, is "50 per cent of the difference" of option one, which closes the gap, but only halfway, according to Martens. Those numbers will see the mayor make $35,391 in 2026, and each of the six councillors will receive $18,840, for a total tax increase of $15,658.

Coun. Shirley Fowler liked option two, as a way to keep people invested in getting into politics, with a municipal election coming in 2026.

"I am on my way out of the political ring and it seems to me that we have not kept up in the past, but it seems we need some increases for more people to put their name forward to become mayor and councillors," Fowler said.

Coun. Ryan Nitchie agreed with option two, and explained that the city shouldn't be "falling behind" on remuneration levels.

"I think we owe it to the councillors and mayors coming after us to ensure that we keep pace," said Nitchie. "But also, we need to be mindful that these are taxpayer dollars."

Also agreeing to option two was Coun. Steven Drapala, who also put the benchmarking analysis under scrutiny.

"I agree with others that option one is pretty challenging to justifty, but in saying that, we are acknowledging that our benchmarking procedure is no longer valid," Drapala said. "We should revisit our policy before our next council."

Ultimately, an addition for staff to look at the benchmarking analysis was approved, along with option two.