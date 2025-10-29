Vernon News

Deadline to submit community events for Vernon Winter Carnival is Oct. 31

Time is running out

Photo: File photo Community events are a big part of the Vernon Winter Carnival and time is running out for groups to be part of the annual fun.

Community events are a big part of the Vernon Winter Carnival and time is running out for groups to be part of the annual fun.

The deadline to connect a business or organization with carnival in drawing near as applications for events and sponsorships must be submitted before Oct. 31.

“Sponsors are what make Vernon Winter Carnival possible, and your support of our organization can help spread winter cheer while promoting your organization to thousands of community members,” said a press release from carnival.

To preview the 2026 Sponsor Guide click here and to register an event click here.

The theme for the 2026 carnival, that runs Feb. 6 to 15, is Team Carnival – Canada Goes for Gold.