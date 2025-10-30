Vernon News

Demolition of old Coldstream log house nears completion

Log house almost gone

Photo: Google Street View The removal of an old log house in Coldstream is underway.

The old log house in Coldstream is all but a memory.

While it is an old structure, the log house was not registered as a heritage/historical site and Coldstream council made the decision earlier this year to tear it down.

At their regular meeting Monday, council received an update on the project.

“Abatement of the hazardous materials from the exterior of the building is complete and much of the structure has been removed,” the report said. “Demolition of the remaining structure and seeding of the site will be completed once the necessary archaeology permits are obtained from the province.”

According to the report, Coldstream officials have not been told when the permit will be approved. The plan is to turn the property into a community green space and administration will be seeking guidance from council on their vision for the future of the park.

Nesting habitat improvements for turtles will also be considered as part of the landscape planning, following the demolition of the house.

The Log House, at 8505 Kalavista Dr., was built in 1951 and purchased by the Regional District of North Okanagan in 2011 and rezoned as parkland. The district acquired the property in 2014.

The house had been occupied for many years, but Coldstream officials said it is an older building that was no longer habitable and it would be too expensive to make it so.