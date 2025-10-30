Vernon News

District of Coldstream finishing several projects before snow flies

Projects wrapping up

Photo: File photo With winter rolling in, the District of Coldstream is wrapping up several capital works projects.

With winter rolling in, the District of Coldstream is wrapping up several capital works projects.

At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council received an update on the work being done in the North Okanagan community.

The road rehabilitation, from Rockland Drive to 100-metres south of Upland Place is complete. The additional drainage works, from Rockland Drive to Scenic Drive will be completed by the end of October with paving of the culvert trenches to follow in early November. The project is on time and on budget.

Aberdeen Sewer

Installation of the sanitary trunk sewer main along Aberdeen Road is wrapping up for the season. The mainline has been laid from Selkirk Drive to just north of Venables Drive.

Crews are now preparing the road for paving which is scheduled to start the week of Nov. 17, 2025. This is a delay from the expected Oct. 31 wrap-up due to the complications in removing a rock found at the Selkirk Drive and Aberdeen Road intersection.

Construction will ramp up again in the early spring of 2026, with completion of the project anticipated by Sept. 30, 2026. The full road closure, which has been instituted to ensure safety of the crew, motorists and pedestrians, will continue until the paving is completed.

The closure is in effect 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Residents and visitors to Coldstream will need to use alternative routes.

Website and social media announcements will be utilized to communicate changes to the road closure boundaries. Following paving, Aberdeen Road will be re-opened until spring, at which time the requirements for road closures will be reassessed.

Installation of road safety features

A signalled pedestrian light was installed at the corner of Kalamalka Road and Westkal Road to provide safer crossing of Westkal Road. The components for the three-way stops, including signs and barriers, on Kalamalka Road at the intersections of McClounie Drive and Kidston Road have been installed. The third raised crosswalk was installed on Kalamalka Road adjacent to the Coldstream Elementary School.

Coldstream Park irrigation

A new irrigation system has been installed at Coldstream Park and is fully operational. The project saw the installation of new distribution and lateral pipes, sprinkler heads and a control/valving system. The project was on time and on budget.

Coldstream Community Hall solar panels

The solar arrays have been installed on the roof of the community hall. The system is awaiting inspections and sign off from BC Hydro before being ‘turned on’ and allowed to start generating solar power and offsetting the power consumption of the community hall.

In an optimal year, one with average sunshine and not impacted by wildfire smoke, the panels should be able to offset approximately 90 per cent of the current annual power consumption of the hall. This project was funded by the Local Government Climate Action Program, along with a $25,000 rebate from BC Hydro Lavington Wetland – Risk Mitigation Project

Coldstream was successful in obtaining a Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant through the Okanagan Basin Water Board. The purpose of the project was to develop a plan to mitigate risks to the Lavington Wetland by improving its resiliency to future flooding events. Associated Environmental was contracted to undertake this project and has submitted a draft version of the Lavington Wetland Risk Mitigation Plan, which will be submitted to council at the Nov. 24 meeting.

EV Charging Stations

BC Hydro has decided to table this project for the time being while they monitor charger utilization at nearby locations and wait for demand to grow. They will revisit this location when demand for additional infrastructure is warranted.