Vernon hosting quidditch regionals, with spots open for a local team
Quidditch regionals in town
The top wizards and witches from around Western Canada will descend upon Vernon's Polson Park Saturday, Nov. 1 for the Quadball (formerly called Quidditch) regional championships.
Vernon muggles will have the opportunity to watch all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, with each match lasting approximately an hour.
Quadball tips its hat to the magical world in Harry Potter. Participants run with broomsticks, chase balls and score goals in an action-packed, inclusive game that welcomes athletes and fans of all backgrounds.
Organizers are inviting local residents to form a crew to try out the sport and play a few friendly matches during the day. No experience is required, just running shoes, enthusiasm and a fun attitude.
“We’re thrilled to bring Quadball to Vernon,” said Josh Welter of the Sport & Culture Society. “It’s a unique sport that combines athleticism, teamwork, and creativity. It’s as entertaining to watch as it is to play, and we’d love to see the community come out and give it a try!”
There will also be a kids try-it event, for five to 14-year-olds at 1:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and volunteers are still needed to scorekeep. If interested, email [email protected].
