Gas prices take overnight jump in North Okanagan

17 cent gas price hike

Photo: The Canadian Press Gas jumped 17 cents a litre in Vernon over night.

It was nice while it lasted.

For a brief period, gas in Vernon was a “mere” 127.9 cents a litre at some stations, with the majority sitting at 129.9.

But as of Wednesday morning, several gas stations have cranked up the price to 144.9, a 17 cent a litre jump.

In the Central Okanagan, gas prices in Kelowna are between 142.9 and 148.9 a litre.

According to gasbuddy.com, Penticton drivers are filling up for 133.9 cents a litre to 137.9.

The cheapest in the region can once again be found in Enderby, selling from 125.9 to 130.9 cents a litre.

Many Kamloops gas are selling for 134.9 cents a litre. The Costco station is the cheapest in town 129.9 while the East Trans Canada Shell station has hit the 144.9 mark.

The high mark in the province is Victoria at 163.9.

Vancouver is not far behind with the majority of stations selling for 158.9.

And as usual, Calgary motorists are driving cheap with the Costco on Buffalo Run Blvd., coming in at 107.9 cents a litre. Prices at other stations are selling from 113.9 to 124.9 cents a litre.