Vernon wins SiriusXM competition, awarded free The Beaches concert

Exclusive live concert

Photo: SiriusXM The City of Vernon has been named the SiriusXM Music Town and will be recipient of a free concert by The Beaches.

The Beaches are coming to Vernon.

The Juno award-winning Canadian band will be playing a free-of-charge concert in the city, after Vernon won the 2025 SiriusXM Music Town competition.

“Vernon is a community that thrives on connection, creativity, and celebration,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Being named the 2025 SiriusXM Music Town is a testament to our passion and spirit. We’re excited to welcome The Beaches to our city and look forward to this unforgettable music experience.”

Vernon was selected based on its compelling nomination stories, strong social rallying, and unwavering local spirit, as it beat out seven other finalists, with thousands of votes cast.

"We’re so excited to perform for some of Canada’s biggest music fans," said Jordan Miller, lead singer of The Beaches. "Big thanks to SiriusXM for bringing us to Vernon, and we can’t wait to play for you!"

Venue and ticket details will be announced later.

Founded in 2009, The Beaches won the 2018 Juno award for breakthrough group of the year and rock album of the year. In 2024 and 2025, the band won three more Junos, for rock album of the year and group of the year twice. Two songs, T-Shirt and Blame Brett topped the Canadian rock charts.