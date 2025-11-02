284631
Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility closes Monday for paving work

Dump closed for 4 days

Darren Handschuh - Nov 1, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 580831

The Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will close from Nov. 3 to 7 to allow for paving of the new residential transfer station.

The Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility will be open during the temporary ASDDF closure.

All inquiries regarding the residential transfer station project and the temporary closure can be sent to [email protected].

