Vernon News
Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility closes Monday for paving work
Dump closed for 4 days
Photo: RDNO
The Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will close from Nov. 3 to 7 to allow for paving of the new residential transfer station.
The Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will close from Nov. 3 to 7 to allow for paving of the new residential transfer station.
The Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility will be open during the temporary ASDDF closure.
All inquiries regarding the residential transfer station project and the temporary closure can be sent to [email protected].
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Police seeking missing teenPenticton - 6:25 pm
- Surreal, bold landscapesOsoyoos - 6:00 pm
- More turning to helplineKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Soupateria faces closurePenticton - 5:51 pm
- Upset with tariff responseBC - 5:08 pm
Real Estate
1191 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Faith Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net