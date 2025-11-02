Vernon News

Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility closes Monday for paving work

Dump closed for 4 days

Photo: RDNO The Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will close from Nov. 3 to 7 to allow for paving of the new residential transfer station.

The Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility will be open during the temporary ASDDF closure.

All inquiries regarding the residential transfer station project and the temporary closure can be sent to [email protected].