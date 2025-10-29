Vernon News

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announce business excellence award winners

Business award winners

Photo: Contributed Business leaders in Vernon were honoured at the 41st annual Business Excellence Awards.

Business leaders from across the greater Vernon area were honoured for their excellence last week.

Awards were presented at the 41st annual Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence gala, hosted at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 23.

More than 300 local residents filled the arts centre, which was hosted by local radio personalities.

“The atmosphere was electric, highlighting the importance of recognizing the dedication, innovation, and passion that drives the North Okanagan region," said chamber executive director Sonja Harkness. "The chamber extends its sincere thanks to all sponsors, particularly presenting sponsor Kal Tire, and the entire community for their unwavering support of local business."

The winners of the 19 awards are:

Large business of the year- The Rise Resort

Restaurant of the year- The Edge at The Rise Resort

Medium business of the year- Rusty Spur Farm, Feed and Pet

Employer of the year- Rusty Spur Farm, Feed and Pet

Small business of the year- Raven Hair Studio

Agri-business excellence- Silverstar Veggies

Diversity excellence- CMHA Vernon and District Branch

Non-profit of the year- Community Dental Access Centre

Business leader of the year- Deb White with White House Mortgages

Professional business of the year- Steve Braun Coaching and Counselling

Young entrepreneur of the year- Raising Stars Pre-school

Trades business of the year- Applewood Heating and Air Conditioning

Retail business of the year- Kaleco Clothing

New business of the year- Rise Gymnastics

Tourism excellence- Grace and Flow Events

Customer service excellence- Dr. Phone Fix

People's choice award (business)- Braden Kipp- Physiotherapist

People's choice award (non-profit)- The Halina Activity Centre

Chamber champion award- Tourism Vernon

Proving you are never too young to get a start in business, 11-year-old Myrissa Henke was awarded an honourable mention for the people's choice award, which garnered the most applause in the night. Henke operates a slushy stand at the Vernon Teach and Learn.