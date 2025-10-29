Vernon News

Township of Spallumcheen is building a new groundwater well

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen The Township of Spallumcheen is building a new groundwater well to improve the quality and reliability of drinking water for the North Okanagan community.

Construction on the well at 4156 Spallumcheen Place will start in November and is anticipated to be complete in summer 2026. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

“Water supply will not be impacted during construction, and any disruptions caused by construction activities will be communicated with properties in advance by the prime contractor, Carver Construction Ltd.,” said a press release from the township.

The project will include installation of a well pump that will provide 31.5 litres of water per second, a pump house, a driveway and parking structure to allow access for maintenance and the installation of a generator.

The project was identified in the township's Water Infrastructure Improvement Plan as a critical upgrade to improve the quality and reliability of drinking water for properties in the Spallumcheen South Local Area Service.

“The increased quantity and quality of water provided by the new well and the associated facility will support the current and future growth of the community, improving service for residential, industrial and agricultural users,” the release said.