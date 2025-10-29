Vernon News

City of Vernon on track and on budget financially after third quarter of 2025

Financially, the City of Vernon is in good shape through the first eight months of the year.

At the Monday, Oct. 27 council meeting, Mack Kanigan, manager of financial planning, presented the Vernon financial report for quarter three of 2025.

Up to Sept. 30, Vernon recorded $61.93 million in taxation revenue, which is slightly under the $61.97 million that was budgeted.

Five years ago, taxation for the city totalled $44.75 million through the first three quarters of the year.

In investments, Vernon’s portfolio has grown, but the market returns are in a downward slump.

Kanigan explained that the downward trend has to do with the market slowdown, and the change to interest rates.

"As originally projected in Q2, the City's overall investment yield is expected to decreases as markets reflect recent Bank of Canada's interest rate decrease," said Kanigan, who added that the contribution of annual taxation revenues into the city's investment portfolio has led to strong growth.

Additionally, multi-family residential unit building permits have increased in 2025, vastly outpacing 2024, with 126 so far, compared to 85 all of 2024. However, from 2020-2023, Vernon averaged over 204 a year.