'Authoritarianism': Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP questions actions of government officials at ostrich farm

Photo: Canadian Press/file photo Ostriches eat their feed at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood.

A Conservative MP continues to show his support for the plight of the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood.

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson said the order by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to cull close to 400 ostriches due to avian bird flu raises many concerns here and abroad.

Anderson posted a letter he received from Britain regarding the big birds on his MP Facebook page.

“This is one of many from Europe, Australia, and even Asia wondering what is going on and why. This in itself is a national embarrassment,” Anderson posted.

“We should all sit up and ask questions when a Canadian government institution arrives at a private property, arrests the owners, takes control of their livelihood and threatens to destroy it, builds fences, cuts camera feeds, and engages literally hundreds of police to surround and stake out around the property to keep prying eyes off whatever it is they're doing. This is something we are used to seeing in the former Soviet Union and China.”

The ostrich farm has been embroiled in a month's long battle to save the birds. The matter is currently before the Supreme Court of Canada.

CFIA officials cordoned off the birds with fencing, as as RCMP and protestors have been at the farm for months.

“I don't care what the justification is - even though neither the Liberals nor the CFIA have bothered to share with us their reasoning - this kind of authoritarianism absolutely has to stop,” Anderson wrote.

“Canadians are the ones who are supposed to be in control of institutional actions. The government, at this time loosely held by the same crew that's been in control of Canada's decline over the past 10 years, is supposed to represent Canadians. Instead, it seems to be the author of this authoritarian Sci Fi nightmare.”

Over the past several months, Anderson has personally visited the ostrich farm twice and has brought the matter up on Parliament.

To read Anderson's full comments and the letter he received, visit his Facebook page.