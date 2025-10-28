Vernon News

Webinar will show Vernon area restaurants how to save food and boost profits

Save food, make money

Photo: Pixabay Ben Liegey wants to show North Okanagan restaurants how to save food and make more money.

“Did you know North Okanagan restaurants lose seven per cent of their food revenue each year, often without realizing it? Across Canada, wasted food costs over $10 billion annually,” Liegey said.

On Nov. 5, RDNO ReThink Waste Grant recipients BetterTable and FoodMesh are offering a free, 30-minute session for North Okanagan food businesses.

Liegey said the seminar will feature “simple strategies to boost profits, enhance sustainability, and access new grant opportunities." Hear real-life examples from local chefs already seeing results.

“North Okanagan restaurants have a major opportunity to strengthen their bottom line while making a positive impact in the community.”

Liegey is the founder & CEO at BetterTable, which helps hotels and restaurants waste less and earn more. Through technology, online training and on-site food audits, BetterTable equips culinary teams with practical tools for profitable and sustainable operations.

As a BC benefit company, BetterTables mission is to help commercial kitchens reduce food waste by 50 per cent and achieve Net Zero, one table at a time.

FoodMesh connects surplus food sources with charities and processors, reducing waste and feeding more people.

Mesh Exchange is a Vancouver-based Certified B Corporation, dedicated to reducing unnecessary food waste and feeding more. It provides digital solutions that unite all elements of the food supply chain to help organizations divert their surplus food to the people in the community who need it most.

The webinar will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.

To register for the online event, click here.