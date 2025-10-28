Vernon News

RetroMania features all things nostalgic at the Vernon Recreation Centre Nov. 8

The past meets the present

Photo: Facebook RetroMania at the Vernon Recreation Centre Nov 8.

Peter Kaz wants to take people back in time.

Kaz, the mastermind behind the annual Vernon Comic Con, presents RetroMania Nov. 8 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

“Step into a time machine of treasures at RetroMania, the premier show for vintage lovers, antique seekers, collectors, and retro enthusiasts,” Kaz said in a press release. “This is the ultimate throwback event you won’t want to miss. Perfect time to start your Christmas list, or something phenomenal for yourself.”

The event will feature rare toys, vintage clothing, classic comic books, retro board games/video games and consoles, vintage jewelry, sports memorabilia, classic decor, nostalgic pop culture memorabilia and more.

DJ Lunchboxx will provide music for the event that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“There may even be some cool retro lunchboxes somewhere too,” Kaz said. “There is so much to see and do.”

And no retro show would be complete without a retro arcade featuring 25-cent games where players can compete in the highest score contest for prizes, glory and, of course, bragging rights.

Kaz also urges people to check out the Classic Computer Corner and retro video consoles.

RetroMania is also collecting non-perishable food donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

“Bring your pals, grab the family or come and meet like minded new friends, at RetroMania. Cosplay will be in full force, if you would like to partake,” said Kaz.

Admission is just $5, and kids under 12 get in free.