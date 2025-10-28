277731
Vernon News  

Paving work closes traffic on Evergreen Street in Enderby

Bowen Assman - Oct 28, 2025 / 1:00 pm | Story: 580621

A portion of Evergreen Street in Enderby will be closed, while crews work on paving.

Their will be no access from Highway 97A (George Street) onto Evergreen Street for southbound traffic from Oct. 28-29.

During this time, northbound traffic will be able to access George St.

Traffic control will be in place and motorists are advised to obey all signs and directions and drive with caution.

