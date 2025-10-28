Vernon News

Vernon RCMP provide safety tips for parents, kids and motorists this Halloween

Be safe on Halloween

Photo: RCMP Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding people to have fun and be safe this Halloween.

With little ghosts, goblins and mini superheroes preparing to flood neighbourhoods in search of sweet treats, police are urging everyone to help keep the scares fun and not dangerous.

“Halloween should be full of fun and fright and not real fear,” said Const. Chris Terleski in a press release. “A little extra care and caution will help make sure everyone’s night is spooky and scary in the right ways.”

Here are a few safety tips to make it a safe Halloween:

Light up the night. Wear bright or reflective costumes and carry a flashlight or glow stick to light your way

Use sidewalks and crosswalks — never dart between parked cars

Make sure masks or accessories don’t block your vision

Travel in groups and stay on familiar, well-lit streets

Save the snacking until your treats have been checked by an adult

For parents and guardians:

Go over safety rules before heading out

Map out a safe trick-or-treating route before heading out

Accompany young children while they trick-or-treat

Check all candy before it’s eaten—if it looks spooky, toss it out

Make sure costumes fit properly to prevent trips and tumbles

For motorists:

Slow down and be extra cautious in residential areas

Expect the unexpected – small creatures can appear from anywhere

Put down your phone and keep your eyes peeled for candy hunters

Be patient and drive like every child on the street is your own

“Officers will be out keeping an eye on all the neighbourhood haunting. Let’s do everything we can to make this fright night a safe howling good time for everyone,” Terleski said.