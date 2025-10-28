Vernon RCMP provide safety tips for parents, kids and motorists this Halloween
Be safe on Halloween
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding people to have fun and be safe this Halloween.
With little ghosts, goblins and mini superheroes preparing to flood neighbourhoods in search of sweet treats, police are urging everyone to help keep the scares fun and not dangerous.
“Halloween should be full of fun and fright and not real fear,” said Const. Chris Terleski in a press release. “A little extra care and caution will help make sure everyone’s night is spooky and scary in the right ways.”
Here are a few safety tips to make it a safe Halloween:
- Light up the night. Wear bright or reflective costumes and carry a flashlight or glow stick to light your way
- Use sidewalks and crosswalks — never dart between parked cars
- Make sure masks or accessories don’t block your vision
- Travel in groups and stay on familiar, well-lit streets
- Save the snacking until your treats have been checked by an adult
For parents and guardians:
- Go over safety rules before heading out
- Map out a safe trick-or-treating route before heading out
- Accompany young children while they trick-or-treat
- Check all candy before it’s eaten—if it looks spooky, toss it out
- Make sure costumes fit properly to prevent trips and tumbles
For motorists:
- Slow down and be extra cautious in residential areas
- Expect the unexpected – small creatures can appear from anywhere
- Put down your phone and keep your eyes peeled for candy hunters
- Be patient and drive like every child on the street is your own
“Officers will be out keeping an eye on all the neighbourhood haunting. Let’s do everything we can to make this fright night a safe howling good time for everyone,” Terleski said.
More Vernon News
- GST relief to cost $12.4 bOttawa - 11:20 am
- Canadians at the GrammysLos Angeles - 11:17 am
- Real caring through actionPenticton - 11:16 am
- Racing in the snowLumby - 11:04 am
- Expanded GST creditWriter's Bloc - 11:00 am
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ohakune Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library