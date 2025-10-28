Vernon News

Vernon allocates nearly $5 million in unspent funds to reduce Active Living Centre taxpayer costs

Photo: City of Vernon The Active Living Centre is currently under construction on the lot behind Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Nearly $5 million of funds from the City of Vernon's prior year unspent surplus will be put towards the Active Living Centre (ALC), in an effort to reduce the tax impact of residents.

At the Monday, Oct. 27 council meeting, an ALC launch and operating plan was put forth towards council, which outlined the financial impacts on taxpayers.

The presentation was provided by Cascadia Partners, whom the city has partnered with to provide due diligence and strengthen the city's operational and financial plans for the ALC.

From 2026 to 2029, ALC expenses will total $26.75 million, with revenues totalling $11.5 million. The projected cost recovery of 47 per cent "aligns with the benchmark range of 40 to 50 per cent for modern facilities that contain a significant aquatics component," according to a city report.

"While operating expenses will increase substantially, higher participation and revenue generation are expected to partially offset these costs. At scale, the departmental budget is projected to align with the 60 per cent cost recovery target, though an incremental tax impact will be required to address increased costs."

Projected tax support from the project will be distributed evenly over three years (2027-2029), with an estimated annual tax impact of less than 1.5 per cent.

For reference, a one per cent tax increase represents $622,000 in funding for the city.

"Start-up costs, which includes onboarding staff will be funded from the reserves," said Nav Sandhu with Cascadia Partners. "Then, a phased-in tax increase will occur. The city can pivot as well to maximize revenues."

The presentation outlined the need for 65.7 full-time equivalent staff for the ALC. Of that, 36 will be existing members from the VRC, with 29.7 being new.

Total staff cost will creep close to $5 million, all funded from taxpayers.

There is also expected to be a new policy in place in 2026 to eliminate the prior year unexpended uncommitted balance funds.

"That balance is essentially surplus funds," said Vernon CAO Peter Weeber. "We will streamline that into dedicated funds for future use."

The city most recently used the uncommitted funds balance for a new scoreboard at Kal Tire Place.

Council approved the motion to put the funds towards the ALC unanimously.