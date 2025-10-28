Vernon News

Vernon to be without an indoor pool for months as part of transition to Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon Photo The Vernon Active Living Centre will feature a large aquatic centre

City of Vernon residents will have to survive without a public indoor swimming pool for at least a couple of months in 2026.

At the Monday, Oct. 27 meeting, council received a presentation from Cascadia Partners regarding the operating plan of the under-construction Active Living Centre (ALC).

Among the findings from the presentation included a timeline regarding the transition plan of moving operations from the Vernon Recreation Centre to the ALC, once completed.

"In the fourth quarter of 2026, their will be a transition period, where the pool ill shut down in the VRC, but dryland activities will stay open," said Nav Sandhu with Cascadia Partners. "Aquatic programs will open fully at the start of 2027."

Sandhu added that the intent is to have a three month period without aquatic services. The VRC pool also undergoes maintenance every September for three weeks, making the loss of aquatic services more manageable.

Pool tenants, such as the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club, has been contacted and the city is working with the group to find a pool during the transition period.

When the transition is complete, the VRC will open only on the weekends, and will be focused on rentals in a cost-recovery model.

The exact timeline of the transitions, however, is still unknown.

"These things are all up in the air," said Mayor Victor Cumming. "It could be up to a couple of months, but it will be well into 2026 until we get a clear idea of when the pool is finished."

The ALC is expected for a soft-opening in the fall of 2026, with a full opening tabbed for Jan. 2027.