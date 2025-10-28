Vernon News

'Lots of issues raised' with ambitious Commonage Road project

Photo: 580commonage.ca The Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program wants people to be aware of the ecological significance the Vernon Commonage area has.

There are lots of issues and questions to be answered by the developer of the ambitious 580 Commonage project, that was put forth to council in February.

Coun. Brian Guy queried the status update regarding the project at the regular council meeting on Monday, Oct. 27.

According to Terry Barton, director of planning and community services with the city, "lots of issues" have been raised regarding the proposed development.

"It is now in the applicants hands, and we will wait to hear if the vision for the project has changed," said Barton. "We need to hear from the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and it will be early in the new year, when a report to council would contain summary of all the committees."

The project proposes to build nearly 4,000 homes, on the property of 580 Commonage, a seven minute drive from downtown Vernon. Of the 4,000, 1,800 will be attainably priced.

The developer, Kerkhoff Develop-Build has already purchased the 1,041 acre property, and 62 per cent of it will be kept as a natural area.

When the project was first brought forth to the city in February, council approved the first step, which led to a public consultation session, before the development would be brought back to council after further approvals.

During the public hearing, stakeholders voiced their concerns, including the North Okanagan Naturalists Club, who lamented that the urban sprawl from the development would put "most of the North Okanagan at risk."