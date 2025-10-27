Vernon News

Vernon RCMP warning drivers to not leave their vehicles idling and unattended

Idling cars invite crime

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding drivers to practice car safety, as the temperatures begin to drop across the city.

Vehicles idling and unattended are an invite to thieves, says the RCMP.

“It’s about this time of year when we start to see vehicles being stolen with keys left inside with the engine running,” said Cst. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson. “It might be tempting to warm up your car before heading out, but an unlocked, running vehicle is an easy target for thieves and it only takes a few seconds for someone to jump in and drive away.”

If you need to warm your vehicle up, use a remote start equipped with a functioning engine immobilizer. Do not leave your key in the vehicle and never leave it unlocked.

"A few seconds of convenience isn’t worth the loss or hassle of a stolen car," the RCMP stated.