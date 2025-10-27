Vernon News

Vernon treehouse encampment removed for 'safety and maintenance concerns,' says province

Cleanup to take three weeks

Photo: Bowen Assman Police, bylaw and other organizations are at the site of a treehouse encampment on Wednesday, with plans to remove it.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MoTT) says the removal of a treehouse encampment along Highway 97 near Swan Lake is being carried out for safety and maintenance reasons.

"We are addressing encampments along Highway 97, from 48th Ave to the Swan Lake overpass," the ministry confirmed in a statement to Castanet. "Work began on Oct. 22 at 48th Ave and is continuing north towards the Swan Lake overpass."

Occupants were given two weeks notice to vacate on Oct. 8. The cleanup is expected to take three weeks, and drivers are advised to use caution around crews.

The treehouse was built in late September and has drawn concern from a hotel owner whose property sits across the highway.

“A lot of people staying here ask about it,” said a hotel spokesperson. “They don't feel safe to stay at our hotel with (the encampment) right there.”

Because the treehouse is on highway right-of-way, it falls under MoTT jurisdiction, not the City of Vernon.

“While encampments may offer a sense of community for some people, they are not a safe or suitable form of long-term shelter and create significant risks for peoples’ well-being,” the ministry said.

The ministry added it continues to work with local partners in response to encampments. BC Housing is working with the City of Vernon to expand housing options, including a 52-unit supportive housing project under construction at 2307 43rd St., scheduled for completion in early 2026.

According to the ministry, since 2017 the province has delivered or is developing 230 supportive homes in Vernon, and there are currently 90 active shelter spaces in the city.