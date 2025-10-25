Vernon News

Witches and warlocks go for a paddleboard on Kalamalka Lake Coldstream

Witches on the water

Witches and warlocks took to the waters of Kalamalka Lake Saturday for the gathering of paddleboarders.

Dozens of people took part in the annual fall event organized by Ashley Lyn Natusky.

Dressed a black pointy hat with a purple sash and clothing top match, Matusky said the event is all in fun.

“We've had growing numbers of witches over the past few years,” said Matusky, adding the group decided to collect food for the Vernon Food Bank this year.

“I do this for fun. I love paddleboarding and I love Halloween so I thought I would combine the two and do something fun for the community. Last year, we had more than 200 witches on the water.”

Matusky said the event is open everybody, “witches, warlocks, families, kids, fur babies – everybody.”

And she plans on bring the event back next year as well.