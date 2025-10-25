Vernon News

City of Vernon report highlights financials up to September 2025

Building permits down

Photo: File photo Building permits issued by the City of Vernon in the first three quarters of 2025 is down compared to last year.

The construction value of building permits issued by the City of Vernon in the first three quarters of 2025 is down compared to last year, but there's a reason for that.

A financial report to the city says permits totalled $168 million so far this year, compared to $203 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

“However, the Active Living Center was permitted in 2024 for $121M which supports the higher values in building permits in the 2024 period,” the report says. “This would normalize the 2024 permitting value to be approximately $82M, which is lower than the $168M currently issued up to Q3 for 2025.”

The report says the total construction/building permit value is projected to exceed $200 million by year-end 2025.

“While the number of permits issued in 2025 has slightly decreased compared to the same period in 2024, the actual value of permits that were issued are slightly higher in value and show an increase in multi family dwellings,” the report says.

“Construction permit value in quarter two, ending June 30, 2025 was $105M. There is a $63M increase to September 30, 2025 with the values being attributed to the commercial, single-family and multi family dwellings construction sectors.”

The lengthy report goes on to provide an overall look at other aspects of the city's finances.

To read the full report, click here.