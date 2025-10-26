Vernon News

Vernon's Downtown Clean Team hailed as a success by city staff

Keeping it clean

Photo: City of Vernon/file photo The Vernon Downtown Clean Team was kept busy over the summer.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will receive a staff report about the project, which aims to keep the city looking good.

The first year of the two-year pilot program launched on June 1 and operated through Sept. 30.

The report says the goal was “to enhance the overall cleanliness and appearance of the downtown core, at a cost not to exceed $88,000 per year,” particularly within the Business Improvement Area (BIA). The team consisted of two city employees working weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., equipped with a truck, trailer, water tank and pressure washer.

Each morning, the Clean Team followed an inspection route focused on early intervention, cleaning sidewalks, boulevards and frontages prior to businesses opening. In addition to their proactive work, the team also responded to approximately 100 service requests and complaints over the four-month period.

The most commonly reported issues included litter, graffiti, hazardous materials, vandalism, abandoned shopping carts and needles.

As the program progressed, the daily route was adjusted to prioritize areas with frequent activity and higher levels of litter and debris.

“This proactive approach likely contributed to an overall reduction in the volume of public complaints,” the report says. “Areas of focus included bus stops, the public washrooms, the bus terminus and a portion of the 25th Avenue Linear Trail."

The Clean Team also worked with business owners and community members to provide support and guidance on addressing cleanliness concerns on private property.

“Notably, some unhoused community members began requesting garbage bags and voluntarily collecting litter for the Clean Team to dispose. Their consistent presence led to a noticeable improvement in the overall cleanliness of the downtown core," the report states.

The report says feedback from local businesses, residents, and the Downtown Vernon Association has been “overwhelmingly positive, with many noting a visible difference and expressing strong support for the continuation of the program.”