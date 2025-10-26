Vernon News

Vernon council will look at future of Active Living Centre when it's complete

The future of the new pool

Photo: City of Vernon As work continues on the multi-million dollar Active Living Centre, Vernon city council is looking to its future launch and operations.

At their regular meeting Monday, civic leaders will look at a plan that outlines a detailed strategy for launching the new facility, managing the transition from existing operations from the Vernon Recreation Centre to the ALC and future consideration to align recreation fees to support affordability.

If approved, council would authorize the ALC 2026 operating budget and staffing plan to be incorporated into the 2026–2030 financial plan.

The recommendation also includes allocating $4.9 million from the city’s reserves to offset initial operating costs and reduce the tax impact to residents during the facility’s first three years of operation.

In 2022, Vernon residents voted in favour of developing the ALC. Scheduled to open in the fall of 2026, the ALC will serve as Vernon’s primary recreation hub, offering expanded aquatics, fitness and community programming.

Also outlined in a report that will be presented Monday, the Vernon Recreation Centre will be strategically scaled down beginning in fall 2026 as the ALC becomes operational.

“This transition will allow the city to focus staff and financial resources where they deliver the greatest community benefit. The long-term purpose of the Vernon Recreation Centre will be defined through the city’s facilities master plan project over the next two years,” the city said in a press release.

“Based on feedback from the community, event organizers and work the city has done with the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Administration will bring back a review of recreation fees for council’s consideration in early 2026. The fee review will focus on simplifying membership options, improving affordability, and aligning rates with industry benchmarks.”

To read the full report, click here.