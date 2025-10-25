Vernon News

Some psychiatrist resignations at Vernon's hospital were expected, says Interior Health

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon Jubilee Hospital

After news of resignations of four Vernon Jubilee Hospital psychiatrists in the acute care service and on-call duties, Interior Health North's executive director Peter Bosma told Castanet the resignations were "not completely surprising."

“We were expecting some of them, while others were more for personal reasons,” said Bosma. “It is something that we weren't completely surprised at, and I have been anticipating.”

The four doctors all resigned with the "past couple of months," not at the same time, according to Bosma, who also brushed back on claims that the resignations were from being overworked.

"Any acute-care situation is busy work," said Bosma. "I understand that the appearance is that people are feeling overworked, but any acute-care setting no matter what type of work you do is busy, but rewarding."

Currently, there are six acute-care psychiatrists on staff at the VJH. Bosma explained the six is enough to handle day-to-day duties, but is "no doubt" a strain.

"We have been looking at other ways of providing support, and we are looking at hiring a consultation psychiatry nurse position that will assist the doctors with seeing patients," said Bosma. "Those positions start up on Dec. 1 and we are certainly looking at other models to bring in other doctors."

Recruitment efforts to fill the psychiatrist positions are underway, but hiring challenges are real.

"Even at what we had, we didn't have a full complement of psychiatrists," Bosma said. "Our complement hasn't been filled out for a while and that really reflects the HR situation across Canada."

"There is just not enough physicians out there to provide the care that we want."

Late Thursday night, the Conservative Caucus of B.C. published a release warning the province that health care has reached “a breaking point” regarding the resignations of doctors in the region.

“I am gravely concerned about the future of healthcare in B.C. and in the Interior. We have toxic workplaces and completely overwhelmed and overworked frontline workers. Interior Health fails to plan ahead, and this government fails to push for the change that is needed,” said Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna-Centre.

“First paediatricians in Kelowna, then OB-GYNs in Kamloops, and now psychiatrists in Vernon. Families are losing access to care, frontline workers are burning out, and the Minister of Health is still pretending it’s all under control.”

The Conservative Party is calling for an intervention to stabilize Interior Health, including emergency recruitment measures, mental health support for healthcare workers, and an independent review of management and oversight within the health authority.

Harwinder Sandhu, NDP MLA for Vernon-Lumby echoed statements that Bosma said, adding that three of the psychiatrists who resigned will "continue to support local services" at a community practice.

"IH is actively working with the psychiatrists to finalize their transition plans," said Sandhu. "This is to make sure that the patients will continue to receive the hospital care that they need, because they are always at the top of mind."

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming declined comment on the situation, calling it an Interior Health authority issue.