Vernon News

Vernon council to get update on new bridge that looks rusty

Rusty-looking bridge update

Photo: City of Vernon Vernon city council will get an update to questions about a new bridge that looks like an old bridge.

Vernon city council will get an update to questions about a new bridge that looks like an old bridge.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a staff report about a pedestrian bridge that was installed last year during phase one of the Polson Park Vernon Creek Naturalization Project.

The bridge in question is new, but looks rusted.

Council had questions about this at their regular meeting July 14, regarding the material used in the bridge.

“According to the bridge fabrication drawings, the structure is constructed using weathered steel,” the administration update says. “This material forms a protective rust layer on its surface, which helps shield the underlying steel from further corrosion.”

The report says weathered steel performs well in Vernon’s climate; however, regular inspections will still be necessary to ensure the material continues to function as intended.

“As of this update, administration has not received any service requests or complaints concerning the finish of the Phase I bridge.,” the report says.

The report included a picture of the bridge highlighting the stainless steel rub rail designed to prevent direct contact between users and the oxidized surface.

Staff says weathered steel provides a number of benefits over traditional painting and powder coated surfaces including the following:

Durability: Weathered steel forms a stable rust-like patina that shields the underlying metal from further corrosion.

Lower lifecycle costs: Reduced maintenance and no painting requirements lead to significant savings over time.

Natural appearance: The rusted finish blends well with natural and urban landscapes, offering a natural organic look.

Sustainability: Reduced need for coatings and maintenance means fewer resources consumed over the bridge’s lifetime and easier disposal at end of life.

The second pedestrian bridge, part of Phase II, will feature the same material and design as the Phase I bridge. Installation is scheduled for the final two weeks of October.