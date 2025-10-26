Vernon News
New heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for Vernon city hall, RCMP
HVAC work almost done
Photo: File photo
Work to renew the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls at city hall and the RCMP building is well underway.
At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will receive an update on the project.
Work at city hall is mostly complete, while the remaining work in the RCMP building is scheduled to be substantially complete by late November.
The project will improve the reliability of the HVAC systems for the city hall and RCMP buildings.
The report did not say how much the work will cost.
