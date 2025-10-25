Vernon News

Comedian brings humorous look at autism to Vernon

Laughter on the spectrum

A humorous look at life on the spectrum is coming to Vernon.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presents Green Thumb Theatre’s stage adaptation of comedian Michael McCreary’s autobiographical Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic, at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4.

The production is the first of the four-show Spotlight Season’s Theatre Series.

McCreary’s autobiographical book of the same name, billed as “a comedian’s guide to life on the spectrum” was published in 2019.

The stage show, directed by Canadian director Patrick McDonald, blends McCreary’s trademark, deadpan comedic delivery with Green Thumb’s reputation for bringing socially conscious theatre to the live stage.

McCreary’s story is one of challenge, growth and, ultimately, triumph.

“Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic is what happens when one mixes stand-up comedy with autism advocacy,” said a release from the VDPAC.

Through humour and honesty, McCreary shares his experiences growing up on the autism spectrum, breaking stereotypes and challenging misconceptions along the way.

“I didn’t want to be inspirational - I just wanted to be funny” said McCreary.

“No, I tell people I do stand-up about being on the spectrum. The first thing I usually hear is ‘Wow, how can you make light of such a serious topic?’ Well, my whole point is that life on the spectrum doesn’t need to be one giant PSA of an empty swing blowing in the wind set to Sarah McLachlan music.”

McCreary is also a TEDX speaker who has been performing stand-up comedy since age 13. He has performed stand-up shows and keynote speeches in every province in Canada, Yukon territory, and across the United States. He has also been featured on CBC’s The National and CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud.

Diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at five, McCreary is quite unlike the stereotypical “Aspie” a term he uses interchangeably with autistic person, person on the spectrum, and similar phrases.

Like many others on the autism spectrum, McCreary has been told by more than a few well-meaning folks that he doesn’t “look” autistic. But he is quick to point out that ASD manifests differently in everyone — indeed, his younger brother, also autistic, is in many ways his polar opposite.

McCreary recounts his journey to his dream of becoming a professional comedian, including triumphs and humiliations, family, teachers, friends and enemies, all in a wry, self-deprecating voice peppered with innumerable pop-culture references and relentless optimism.

During a difficult time in junior high, he started journaling, eventually turning his pain into something empowering and funny.

He scored his first stand-up gig at age 14, and hasn't looked back.

Both in his book and on stage, McCreary provides an intimate glimpse of one autistic person’s inner life, highlighting common experiences, explaining widespread coping mechanisms, and demolishing popular misconceptions.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at the VDPAC’s Ticket Seller Box Office or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).