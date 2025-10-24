Vernon News

Vernon women displaced by fire reunites with cat, that survived without food and water for a week

Cat found safe in building

Photo: Contributed A cat named Leo that had been missing since the downtown Vernon fire on Friday, Oct. 17 has been found.

Vernon resident Olivia Haskell can breathe a sigh of relief, as her cat Leo, has been found.

Leo was found inside the third-floor apartment building that went up in flames on Friday, Oct. 17.

The fire, on the 3100 block of 30th Avenue, is still under investigation.

"He was hiding across the hallway from the fire," said Haskell. "I am so happy he is okay."

Leo is currently off to a vet to get checked out, as he went without food and water for a week.

Graysen Marsh, the building manager, told Castanet yesterday that there were no traces of the cat inside the building.

"We notified the parties of a cat, and they saw no traces of one," said Marsh, who explained the arduous process of allowing access to a building that had been involved in a fire.

"The Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) put out the fire and did an investigation of their own, then they released the property to the property managers such as myself, but we were notified by the restoration and insurance agency that no-one was allowed in," Marsh said.

Residents had the chance for 10-15 minutes of access to the their units on Friday to grab essentials, which was when Haskell was able to find Leo. Still, no one is allowed to move back in because of carcinogenic fumes and substantial damage.

"We feel absolutely terrible for the tenants," Marsh added. "But I can’t go against obviously what the insurance, VFRS and restoration say."