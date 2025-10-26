Vernon News

Bear stewardship group has advice for people when it comes to bears

Bears at Silver Star

Photo: Facebook Bears have been spotted looking for a meal at Silver Star Mountain.

Bears have been spotted looking for a meal in the Silver Star Mountain area.

But there is no need to panic and people are being encouraged to take steps to ensure that bears and humans can share the same mountain.

The Silver Star Bear Stewardship Facebook page has advice for people in the area.

“Please take down bird feeders and other attractants that a bear might want to eat. If a bear is wandering through your neighbourhood, it is not out to get you - it is just looking for food. Make it feel unwelcome and it will keep going,” said a post on the page.

Residents were also strongly urged to keep their garbage in a secured area.

A garbage bear is a dead bear as they can not be rehabilitated once they get used to eating human food found in garbage and must be destroyed.

“The berry crop was amazing, and it is mostly done now so the bears are heading toward hibernation, but not before they gain every last pound they can,” said a post on Oct. 21.

Anyone wanting more information or are in need of help to become bear smart is urged to contact the Silver Star Bear Stewardship via Facebook.