Popular Lumby business closing its doors today

Snac Shack's last day

Photo: Facebook After more than 20 years on Shuswap Avenue, the Snac Shack will close its doors for the final time today.

There has been an outpouring of gratitude and support after one of Lumby's most popular gathering places announced it is closing.

Known for its tasty treats and popular poutine among others items, the store was visited by thousands of people over the years.

In a Facebook post, owner Dawn McLean announced today would be the last for the Shack.

“Over the years, we’ve watched kids grow up and have families of their own. And some of those kids still stop by to see us when they’re in town,” McLean wrote. “Those familiar faces have meant the world to us.”

The decision to close comes after a very difficult year for McLean, with the unexpected death of her husband, Greg, last year.

“This past year has been absolutely horrific for me,” McLean posted. “I needed Greg – his ability and smarts to fix things when they broke, to fabricate something out of nothing when things broke.”

McLean also gave heartfelt praise to her staff who “showed up every day and kept things going when I simply couldn't.”

McLean said she was hoping to sell the business, but a deal never materialized.

“To everyone who’s supported us over the years, thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote

News of the closure generated close to 90 messages of support and caring.

Wrote Coralee Carrier: “Sending you so much love on this new chapter for you, I hope you can take the time to heal and find peace you should be so proud of the positive impact you had on so many people, families, kids, teenagers - we all value the memories, the passion and the dedication you and your family put into this gem.”

Emily Anne poste: “This is such sad news. Thank you Dawn and all the staff throughout the years for being such a wonderful part of the community and contributing in more ways than we can begin to count. You all & Snac Shack will be missed dearly.”