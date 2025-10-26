Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue hosting 50th Anniversary Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Banff Film Festival returns

Photo: Paul Zizka Vernon Search and Rescue is bringing mountain adventures to the North Okanaga

Once again, Vernon Search and Rescue is bringing mountain adventures to the North Okanagan.

The group of elite volunteers, who spend a lot of their time in the surrounding mountains helping people in trouble, is hosting the 50th Anniversary Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour Dec. 29 and 30 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Each night will feature a different show that a post on the VSAR Facebook page said are filled with “breathtaking mountain stories, powerful human spirit and awe-inspiring adventure.

“Experience films that celebrate exploration and adventure, perseverance, courage and the beauty of wild places — all things that inspire everything we do as search and rescue volunteers.”

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is hailed as one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world.

The festival will land in more than 600 communities in more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the more than 400 entries submitted each year, award-winners and audience favourites are among the films that are selected to play in theatres around the world.

Tickets are $36 per person including fees and taxes.

They can be purchased online or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469.)