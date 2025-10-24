Vernon News

Aberdeen Road sanitary project impacting traffic on Coldstream's Selkirk Drive

Photo: Contributed Sewer works will impact traffic on Selkirk Drive on Oct. 27.

Sanitary sewer work on the Aberdeen Road Sanitary Sewer Project is underway on Selkirk Drive, resulting in temporary road closures and traffic detours.

Aberdeen Road will be closed at Selkirk Drive starting on Monday, Oct. 27 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to deep excavation and safety concerns.

The existing closure on Aberdeen Road between Venables Drive and Selkirk Drive remains in place. There is no access to Aberdeen Road from Middleton Drive, with local traffic only permitted between Sarsons Road and Aberdeen Road on Middleton Drive.

There are several detour routes:

Passenger vehicles and light trucks accessing the RDNO office or Selkirk Drive residences will be rerouted along a paved path between Inverness Drive and Selkirk Drive. Traffic control personnel will be on site.

Heavy trucks, vehicles towing trailers, buses and emergency services will be permitted through the construction zone by coordinating access in advance.

There will be no through traffic on Aberdeen Road to or from Highway 6. All through traffic must detour via Middleton Drive or Kalamalka Road.

The intersection of Selkirk Drive and Aberdeen Road will reopen daily from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The traffic advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30

Motorists are asked to use caution and follow traffic control for the safety of crews.