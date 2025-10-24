Vernon News

'Frustrating' process compounded by missing cat for Vernon woman displaced by fire

Cat lost after downtown fire

Photo: Bowen Assman An early morning on Friday, Oct. 17 displaced several residents from their homes. It has been a week and the residents have limited access to the building.

It's been a week since a downtown Vernon fire displaced residents on the 3100 block of 30th Ave. One tenant, Olivia Haskell, is still searching for her cat, Leo.

"It's the worst experience I have had in my life," Haskell told Castanet. "We all inhaled so much and I left a lot of things behind because it happened so fast."

Leo had access to the whole building, and according to Haskell, she believes he may still be inside.

"I think he is still inside, and even if they opened the door and shook some food he would be okay, but we aren't allowed inside, so its been frustrating"

According to Haskell, the fire came from outside her unit, but smoke came inside her bedroom window "all the way through."

"I don't think my room is ok."

The fire originated from a third-floor apartment unit, which has been "burnt to a crisp," according to Graysen Marsh, the building manager.

"The fire was contained to that unit, but it opened up the ceiling and smoke damage is throughout the whole building," Marsh said. "For the safety of residents, they are not allowed back in."

When a fire happens and is under investigation, there is a long, arduous process that must be abided by before residents are allowed back inside.

The Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) put out the fire and did an investigation of their own. No one was allowed in during that period. Marsh said they were alerted to the cat, but they were unable to find him.

"Then the VFRS released the property to the property managers such as myself, but we were notified by the restoration and insurance agency that no-one was allowed in," said Marsh. "VFRS echoed this as the fumes were carcinogenic."

At this point, 24/7 security had to be hired as the locks had to be changed as the insurance company did their own investigation.

"At that time, we notified the parties of a cat, and they saw no traces of one," said Marsh. "We then asked at that time if people were allowed back inside, but the insurance inspection still had to occur."

Marsh added that the investigation is vast, and as far as he and the company he works for, "we haven't made a single decision when it comes to any of this."

On Friday, Oct. 24, tenants will be allowed inside, briefly, to grab belongings, but must wear a mask.

"No one is allowed to move back in because the whole place has damage throughout," said Marsh. "It is still not safe to breathe in fumes, so tenants have to wear masks and grab things for 10-15 minutes but no one is allowed to reside in it."

"We feel absolutely terrible for the tenants," Marsh added. "But I can’t go against obviously what the insurance, VFRS and restoration say."

Haskell, meanwhile, is at a friends house for the time being.

"I am extremely worried for Leo and I hope I can bring him home."