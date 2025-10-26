Vernon News
City of Vernon to close Paddlewheel Park entrance Oct. 28 to 30
Closure at Paddlewheel Park
Photo: Google Street View
The City of Vernon is temporary closing the entrance to Paddlewheel Park to accommodate resurfacing work.
The closure is planned for Oct. 28 to 30, subject to weather and contractor timelines.
During this time, vehicle access to the boat launch, paddling club and tennis/volleyball courts will be unavailable.
Visitors arriving by vehicle who wish to access the park on foot may park in the temporary parking area. Vehicle access is not permitted.
Boat users planning to remove or winterize their vessels via the Paddlewheel Park Boat Launch are encouraged to do so before or after the closure.
