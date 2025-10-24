Vernon News

Vernon's Okanagan Science Centre exhibit features Wild Weather

Wacky weather in Vernon

Some crazy weather has come to Vernon.

Wild Weather, an immersive, experiential exhibition is on display starting Nov. 1 at the Okanagan Science Centre in Polson Park.

The interactive exhibition, developed and produced by Science North in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre, illustrates severe weather as a powerful and unpredictable force that can often cause great damage to communities, infrastructure and lives.

“Wild Weather will immerse visitors of all ages in the science of severe weather. Through fun, engaging and interactive experiences, visitors will delve into severe weather science and technology, and investigate the stories of scientists, forecasters and passionate enthusiasts. Visitors will leave Wild Weather feeling they have experienced the humbling power of severe weather, from lightning and hurricanes to tornadoes,” said Dione Chambers, OSC executive director.

Exhibit zones lead visitors through a series of Wild Weather experiences, including a zone featuring tornadoes, one of our planet’s most unpredictable forms of weather.

Visitors will be “struck by lightning” in slow motion in the thunderstorm zone before they experience more theme areas.

Experience weather in its many powerful and unpredictable forms in this exciting new exhibition open at The Okanagan Science until April 24, 2026

For more information, click here.

The Okanagan Science Centre is a charitable non-profit organization. It has been inspiring kids and families with hands-on scientific exhibits, programs, and camps for 40 years.