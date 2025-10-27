Vernon News

'No new information' regarding purchasing of O’Keefe Ranch by Okanagan Indian Band

O'Keefe Ranch sale stalled

Photo: File photo O'Keefe Mansion

News is scant regarding a potential sale of the beleaguered Historic O’Keefe Ranch to the Okanagan Indian Band.

In an update provided to Castanet, OKIB media spokesperson Josh Winquist stated that there “is no new information to share” regarding a sale.

Back in February, Castanet reported that the OKIB and the Chief at-the-time Byron Louis had voted to purchase O’Keefe Ranch, based on a recording of a chief and council meeting.

“OKIB has now reached an agreement with the City of Vernon to purchase the ranch site, presenting a rare opportunity for the band to reclaim and manage this historically significant land in alignment with OKIB's values, priorities, rights and title,” said a report obtained by Castanet.

The City of Vernon currently leases the ranch site, where the O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Historical Society (ORIHS) operates and maintains the property.

City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said at the time that discussions are ongoing and confidential.

“We are unable to comment on specific land matters at this time.”

However, ORIHS is not aware that the site was up for sale. At their AGM on Monday, Oct. 14, no mention of the purchasing of the ranch was tabled, and there were no representatives from the OKIB, City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Township of Spallumcheen present at the meeting.

The current City of Vernon council liaison to the ORIHS is Mayor Victor Cumming with Coun. Brian Quiring serving as the alternate.

In June, newly elected OKIB Chief Dan Wilson told Castanet that he has received "no information on this issue," as he and his council, elected in March, did not receive any information from the former council and Chief Louis.

O'Keefe Ranch has been in debt to the City of Vernon for more than $272,500. However at their AGM, a financial report circulated showing that the debt had been forgiven by the city. Hewitt refuted that claim, stating that "the city is not aware of any loan forgiveness related to O’Keefe Ranch."

OKIB purchased the O'Keefe Range in 2023. The fange lands overlook Vernon and was sold for $26.8 million. The property includes 315 acres designated in a neighbourhood plan as medium-term residential development in the East Bella Vista Neighbourhood Plan.