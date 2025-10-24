Vernon News

Knapweed Root Weevil spotted near Kelowna is from Europe

Weevil a good immigrant

Photo: Nicole Kleemaier Nicole Kleemaier spotted a Knapweed Root Weevil in the Glenmore area of Kelowna.

Today's Bug of the Week is a rather odd-looking critter.

Nicole Kleemaier spotted a Knapweed Root Weevil in the Glenmore area of Kelowna.

And the bug is not a local. According to Wikipedia, the weevil is native to southern Europe and the Mediterranean where it is used as an agent of biological pest control against noxious knapweeds, especially spotted knapweed.

“They look menacing, but are completely harmless to humans, unless you are fond of Knapweed plants,” said local bug expert Steve Ball Sr., with BugMaster Pest Control in Kelowna.

Ball said the adults feed on the leaves and the larvae/pupa stages feed on the roots.

“They will severely stunt the growth of the plant and reduce seed output,” Ball said.

They are less than two centimetres in length and do not fly, having to walk everywhere they go.

“The B.C. government has done a whole case study on these guys and produced an 11-page document on life cycle, preferred habitat, and control measures. Interesting read if you are a bug geek,” Ball said.

And these little critters are beneficial to the environment.

According to Invasive Species Control of BC, spotted and diffuse knapweed is not a nice plant to have around, hence the weevils.

The knapweed was unintentionally brought to Canada from Europe and Asia and can produce hundreds of thousands of seeds a year.

Seeds and plant fragments can make their way into hay bales and the undercarriage of vehicles which helps them spread to other regions.

The spotted and diffuse knapweed also release a chemical that kills surrounding plants and once established, they choke out native plants that livestock and wildlife feed on.