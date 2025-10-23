Vernon News

Halloween tour of the most decorated houses in Vernon is back

All sorts of spooky fun

Photo: Facebook

It's that time of year again when frightening fun is around every corner.

And once again numerous homes are taking part in the annual Vernon Halloween Tour.

Presented by realtors John Deak and John Christmas, the tour features 23 of the best decorated homes in Vernon.

Each home will be well lit and ready for viewing every night through Oct. 31.

The lights will be on from 5 to 9 p.m. weeknights, and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night.

The Schubert Bus is driving the Halloween Tour every night through Oct. 30.

Riders can meet at the Schubert Centre front doors at 7 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

The minimum $5 donation will go to the Schubert Centre.

“When you drive the tour, these displays are meant to be viewed from the street and are not an invitation to enter peoples’ property, unless the homeowner invites you to,” said a post on the Halloween Tour website.

For a full list of homes on the tour, click here.