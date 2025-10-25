Vernon News

Vernon's Halina Centre collecting new toys for Santas Anonymous

Seniors help Santa

Seniors at the Halina Activity Centre in Vernon are doing what they can to make Christmas a little brighter for area youths.

This year, the centre is teaming up with Santas Anonymous, a non-profit which provides gifts to underprivileged children and teens in the area.

Halina Centre volunteer Darcy Martin said they have already collected around 100 gifts and are hoping to get lot more.

“It's going to be hard for a lot of people this year at Christmas,” Martin said, adding they are accepting new gifts for "infants to teens.”

Gifts can be dropped off at the Halina Centre in the Vernon Recreation Complex.

The cut-off date for donations is Nov. 14.

Martin said anyone who brings in a item will have their name put in a draw for a gift basket and a custom-made bird house.

Each year, the Santas Anonymous Society provides hundreds of toys for children of less fortunate families.

Perry 'Santa' Wainwright said in an earlier interview that the Santa's Anonymous Society started out in the late 1980s with the goal of making sure every child had a present under the tree.

“Parents are so grateful there is an outlet for them to help their kids,” Wainwright said. “Especially at Christmas time when food and money are two of the things people are struggling with, so at least this way they can get a gift for their child.”