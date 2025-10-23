Vernon News

Four psychiatrists in Vernon Jubilee Hospital tender resignation

Photo: Castanet The emergency department entrance at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Interior Health has confirmed that four psychiatrists who work in the acute care service and on-call duties at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital have resigned.

IH said that the resignations are for all "separate and unrelated personal reasons.”

However, a VJH employee who Castanet is providing anonymity to protect their employment, said that the resignation is due to being overworked.

"The load is so wild in the hospital and there is no support," they said. "They are drowning."

The source said that the hospital has been aware of the situation, but explained that there is "no upstream planning" for workers who are overburdened

"There is a lack of preventative planning," the hospital employee said. "They are asking physicians in particular to work more, but people don't want to work 100 hours per week."

IH added that anyone experiencing a crisis should still go to the hospital to be assessed.

"Services will be available at the hospital for individuals in distress, and we will continue to advise the public of any changes to psychiatric services and provide clear direction and options for alternate care if that is required."

IH is "actively working" with the psychiatrists to finalize transition plans.

"We are working with the Provincial Health Services Authority and other partners to recruit new psychiatrists, support our workers and stabilize acute services in the region, and we will share further updates as they become available."

“We want to thank these physicians for their years of dedicated service to the inpatient and acute care services at the hospital,” Interior Health said in a statement.

“Three of these physicians have informed us that they will continue to support local services through their community practices, which we anticipate will positively impact access and continuity of care for clients needing ongoing care.”

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops is grappling with the recent mass resignation of seven obstetrician gynecologists, who cited burnout and safety concerns as reasons. Obstetrician gynecologists in Kelowna also voiced similar concerns and KGH's pediatric ward was closed for seven weeks earlier this year over staffing issues.

In 2024, a new in-patient psychiatric unit at the VJH was announced that promised 44 single-occupancy patients rooms, and a new four-bed pediatric psychiatric stabilization unit.

"Increasing access to psychiatric care is critical to the health and well-being of people experiencing mental-health and substance-use issues and supporting their path to mental wellness,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health

“That’s why this project is so important. By continuing to invest in the expansion of mental-health services, we are taking action to help more people get the care they need faster and closer to home in communities like Vernon.”