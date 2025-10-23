Vernon News

Jordan Nature Reserve now open on Vernon's Swan Lake

New green space opens

Photo: RDNO The Jordan Nature Reserve, a new public park located on the east side of Swan Lake, is officially open.

The Regional District of North Okanagan recently acquired the 5.7-acre property, commonly known as the Vernon Rowing Club, from the Jordan family.

The acquisition complements the adjacent 13.4-acre RDNO parkland to the south, creating a combined 19.1-acre nature reserve dedicated to conservation and public enjoyment.

A release from the RDNO said the Jordan Nature Reserve will be managed “with a strong focus on environmental conservation, while welcoming the public to experience the natural beauty and diverse wildlife that frequent the area. It will continue to be home to the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club, preserving its legacy as a hub for water-based recreation.”

Enhancements to the site include:

A 30-stall parking area for improved access

A 500-metre multi-use trail connecting Crane Road and Lochdale Road

A picnic area for families and visitors

A pit toilet for convenience

A hand-launch for non-motorized watercrafts

“We’re proud to open this space to the community,” said Bob Fleming, chair of the RDNO Greater Vernon Advisory Committee. “It’s a place where people can connect with nature, enjoy recreational activities, and appreciate the ecological value of Swan Lake.”

For more information, email the RDNO at [email protected].