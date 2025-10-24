Vernon News

Grandmother of slain Vernon teen holding out hope justice will be served

Still hoping for justice

Photo: Contributed Not a day goes by that Darcy Martin does not think about her granddaughter. Despite the passing of time and the prime suspect being found dead, Martin is holding out hope that one day justice will be served in the death of the Vernon teen.

The remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found Oct. 20 2017 at a farm on Salmon River Road.

The same farm where Curtis Sagmoen lived, a man who became notorious in the region after being convicted of several acts of violence against women in the sex trade.

Although he was never charged, Sagmoen was the main suspect in the death of Genereaux. Police had long called her death suspicious.

Her remains were found on the farm following a massive search by RCMP. No charges have been filed in connection to her death, but Martin said she has been told the file is still open.

Sagmoen died in April 2025 at the Tiki Motel in Vernon.

“They are not closing (the file) because there may be more than one person involved,” Martin said. “People might come forward now that Sagmoen is gone because he might have been a threat. I am still hoping it can be solved.”

Martin said she has a lot of questions about her granddaughter's death that need to be answered and admits she was not sad when she heard of Sagmoen's passing.

“Now, he can't hurt anybody ever again,” she said. “And I don't know if I could have handled sitting through court listening to all the things he may have done. That would have been horrible.”

Martin thinks about her granddaughter “every day and all the things that could have been.”

Sagmoen was also a suspect in the disappearance of Nicole Bell, who was last seen Sept. 2, 2017.

In June 2025, the remains of the 31-year-old mother of three were found near Salmon Arm.

Investigators quickly learned Bell’s disappearance was from foul play.

“The disappearance of Bell garnered significant media interest as she was one of five women who went missing in the North Okanagan within a short period of time," said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, the operations officer for the Major Crimes program said at the time.

“Although it has been established that the disappearance of all five women were not associated to a single serial actor, investigators believe that the primary suspect responsible for Bell’s death is the same as that of Traci Genereaux.”

The remains of Ashley Simpson, who was reported missing in April 2016, were found in December of 2021.

Her boyfriend, Derek Lee Matthew Favell, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection to her death.

Deanna Wertz was reported missing from her Yankee Flats home and has not been heard from since July, 2016.

Enderby resident Caitlin Potts, was last seen Feb. 22, 2016

Anyone with information on any of the cases is urged to contact their local RCMP.