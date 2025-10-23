Vernon News

Posthumous recognition for Vernon's Sveva Caetani, as Italian museum opens exhibition in her name

Local art recognized in Italy

Photo: Contributed Sveva Caetani's watercolor paintings are on display at the MAXXI Museum in Rome, Italy.

It took 31 years after her death, but Sveva Caetani's dream of being recognized as an artist has finally come true.

The Vernon artist's work has been posthumously recognized by MAXXI— Italy's national museum of contemporary art in Rome— with an exhibition.

“This was the first time that Sveva's art was shown overseas,” said Kristin Froneman, community engagement coordinator with the Caetani Centre in Vernon. Froneman and more than a dozen Centre members and Caetani family members attended the exhibition opening in Rome on Oct. 3.

“When she was alive, there was a few exhibitions of her work shown around B.C. and Canada but never the whole works," added Froneman.

Titled Recapitulation, the exhibition is a showing of 47 unique watercolour paintings that were first conceived in 1975, and worked on for over 14 years.

“It is a symbolic narrative of her family history and her inner journey, deeply influenced by her father,” said a release from the MAXXI. “For the first time, the series is being presented in its entirety in Italy, thus fulfilling the artist’s wish, which remained unfulfilled during her lifetime.”

Born in Rome in 1917, Caetani came from noble bloodline, which traces its roots back 1,200 years and includes two medieval popes: Gelasius II and Boniface VIII.

Her family moved to Vernon when she was four. After her father, Leone, died, her mother went into seclusion and withdrew Sveva from society.

“For 25 years, Sveva was cloistered in this house,” said Froneman. “She didn't have much of a life until she was 42. When she could have been developing herself as an artist, that was taken away from her.”

Caetani later became a teacher at St. James School and Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby, where she began painting.

“The works came out of her later in life so she never really had the chance to develop her name,” Froneman added. “People didn’t really know how good of an artist she is.”

Photo: Contributed Sveva Caetani's work will be on display in Rome until Jan. 2026.

Her paintings had been stored in the archives at the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, which Froneman said was the only institution willing to take them when Caetani was alive.

“She wanted the art to be seen by people and unfortunately, nobody in B.C. would take them,” said Froneman.

The Caetani Centre, the former home of the family, was bequeathed to the city of Vernon when she died in 1994. It officially opened to the public in 2021, in an effort to preserves Caetani's wish to serve it as a community cultural facility for artistic and critical exploration.

“Lots of people have seen the works, because we show them every summer,” Froneman said. “There has been lots of locals who have been lucky enough to see the paintings, before they have been shipped off to Rome.”

The works are scheduled to return to the centre in early 2026, after the MAXXI exhibition concludes on Jan. 4. Froneman hopes the international attention will draw more visitors.

“I really hope that Canadians see what they have and put a Vernon artist on the map," Froneman said. "It is really long overdue.”

The Caetani Centre is open year-round, For more information, visit caetani.org.