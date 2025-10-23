Vernon News

Vernon treehouse encampment being removed

Treehouse coming down

Photo: Bowen Assman Police, bylaw and other organizations are at the site of a treehouse encampment on Wednesday, with plans to remove it.

Work has begun to dismantle a treehouse built next to Highway 97 in Vernon.

Homeless residents built the structure in some trees at the intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Ave in late September.

On Wednesday,13 vehicles were positioned nearby the treehouse, representing the RCMP, bylaw, security, Hazmat, and traffic control.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is responsible for the area where the treehouse is located, and have been "actively monitoring the site" since September.

“While encampments may offer a sense of community for some people, they are not a safe or suitable form of long-term shelter and create significant risks for peoples’ well-being," the MoTT said in a previous statement.

This is not the first encampment to be set up on MoTT land. A camp at that exact site was dismantled several years ago and other camps on MoTT land have been addressed.

Castanet reached out to the MoTT asking where the unhoused is being relocated to, but did not respond by the time of publication.