Vernon News

Crews on set filming Indigenous-led film in Vernon

Indigenous film in Vernon

Photo: Bowen Assman A movie crew has taken over a portion of Vernon's downtown

A portion of Vernon's downtown area has been taken over by movie crews, as an Indigenous-led film is being shot in the city.

The movie is called Tombs, and is about three Native American sisters and their mother relocating to 1950s Los Angeles under a government program. Impoverished, the family grapples with tragedy, eventually reuniting in the 1970s.

Distinctive Decor Antiques in Vernon has been transformed to The Vanishing Indian Emporium Store during filming. Crews have blocked off portions of 29th, 30th Ave and 31st St.

The film is starring Amber Midthunder, known for movies Novocaine, Opus, and the Reservation Dogs TV show.

Directing the drama film is Marie Clements, a Metis playwright, performer and director from Vancouver. Clements previously directed Bones of Crows, which premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

According to a crew member on set, filming will be "everywhere" in the Okanagan, including Kamloops.