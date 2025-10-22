Vernon News

Vernon housing construction declines in September, but year-to-date numbers are up

Photo: Vernon Native Housing Society The City of Vernon has a goal of 1,829 new houses in the next five years.

New housing projects in Vernon have declined in September.

According to a report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), there were nine new builds in September 2025, but that is down from 20 the same time last year.

Year-to-date builds however, have increased. There have been 182 new housing builds so far in 2025, which is up from the same time last year, which was 137.

The main builds are apartments, with 52 new apartment units so far in 2025, compared to just four in 2024.

Province-wide, there have been 2,922 builds in September, down from 3,491 a year ago.

In May, B.C. set new housing targets for Vernon, wanting the city to build 1,829 new homes over the next five years.

Vernon city council moved to create a task force to lobby upper levels of government for land to be used for affordable housing.

The province aims to boost housing supply over the next five years by adding 39,390 homes.