City of Vernon says it has not forgiven the O'Keefe Ranch's debt

Photo: File Photo The historic O'Keefe Ranch was founded in 1867

After a "shameful" annual general meeting of the O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society (ORIHS), the City of Vernon has refuted claims from the society that $272,500 in debt has been forgiven.

The AGM was hosted on Monday, Oct. 14. Four days prior, the ORIHS president Shelley Peach, resigned. She had taken over from the previous president, Bruce Cummings, who had stayed on as treasurer and was present at the AGM.

Financial statements for 2024, provided as a two-page profit and loss report, were delivered to all members in attendance.

The report showed that ORIHS had a net income of $158,617.51, a marked improvement from a loss of $324,449.39 in 2023.

However, in the "notes from our accountant" portion of the report, it noted that the debt forgiveness from the City of Vernon makes the statement adds "$272,500 of income to the profit."

City spokesperson Jessica Hewitt refuted those claims of forgiveness, stating that the city is not aware of any loan forgiveness related to O’Keefe Ranch.

In 2024, the Ranch asked the city for $85,000 as a need to continue to operate, and a report stated that it was in debt to the city for $77,000.

According to ORIHS member Doug LeDrew, the AGM was "shameful."

"Us as members should be 100 per cent embarrassed by what happened," he told Castanet. "A society this dysfunctional is sad. I didn't get the chance to voice my concerns at the AGM because there was no opportunity."

Greg Hurst, former treasurer at ORIHS, attempted to present a proposal at the AGM to stop the society running the ranch as a business and instead "protecting it as an important part of British Columbia’s history and the history of Indigenous peoples."

However, the proposal failed, as Hurst's presentation was shouted down by others in the meeting.

"The presentation was heckled by not only the members, but by directors on the board,” said LeDrew. He and other attendees at the AGM voiced their displeasure with how it was run on the Vernon and Area Political Discussion Forum Facebook group. "I couldn't get any of my legitimate questions asked, and neither did Greg."

Nearly 50 years of partnership

The City of Vernon owns the O'Keefe Ranch property and leases "the land and improvements" to the ranch society.

The current lease agreement was signed in 1997, and the two parties have been contractually bound together since 1977.

Under the agreement, the society is meant to care for the property and city provides the society with $10,000 for capital works.

For the past few years, the city has provided the society with a $50,000 annual grant as well as sporadic additional funding. In the fall 2024, council voted to keep the current lease as it is, and reduce funding to solely the required $10,000.

In the 2024 financial statement from the City of Vernon, the city paid ORIHS $150,394 as a vendor, with a further $173,000 being paid in grants to ORIHS.

The lease with the city expires March 31, 2027.