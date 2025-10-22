Vernon News

City of Enderby says service restored to Cliffview Drive properties affected by water break

Water service restored

Photo: Contributed Nearly 30 properties were affected by a water break in the Cliffview Drive area in Enderby on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

The City of Enderby says water service has been restored after an earlier water break.

“Pressure is gradually returning to the water main in the affected area,” the city said in a news release.

Residents are advised to flush their taps for several minutes to remove air and sediment once water pressure returns.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

The City of Enderby says work is continuing on the "very challenging" repair.

"We have made significant progress that is giving us optimism that we will resolve it sometime this evening but a precise ETA is not yet known," said the city in a statement.

The municipality says a second work crew is being put together to work through the evening on the repair.

A potable water truck is now stationed at the mailboxes at the North West corner of Cliffview Drive.

"Affected residents can bring containers down to get them filled with clean drinking water," said the city.

Residents are asked to come in from the West Side off of Salmon Arm Drive and queue facing towards the mailboxes and the hydrant.

"There will be an attendance station there to assist you with filling containers.We thank you for your patience and regret the impact this is having on residents," said the statement.

ORIGINAL 11:10 a.m.

Enderby's Cliffview Drive area is dealing with a water shortage due to a water break.

According to the city, the water break has proven to be very challenging, and will require daylight in order to excavate and explore the area safely.

Work will continue on Tuesday, with an update provided later in the day.

Properties in the affected areas should reduce their water usage and expect that water availability and pressure may vary.

Water pressures will vary significantly based on location and elevation of the property, and a small number may not have any water.